Celtic Breaks Six-Year Champions League Drought with 2-1 Victory Over Feyenoord

After enduring a challenging group-stage campaign, Celtic secured a much-needed victory against Feyenoord, ending a series of unfortunate results. Gustaf Lagerbielke’s stoppage-time goal proved decisive, marking his first goal for Celtic and bringing an end to the Scottish champion team’s struggle in the current Champions League season.

Breaking the Unwanted Streak

In the 16th group-stage game of their Champions League journey, Celtic managed to overcome Feyenoord with a 2-1 victory. The win was a crucial breakthrough for the team, which had faced a challenging series of matches. The victory not only lifted spirits but also put an end to the unwelcome streak that Celtic had been grappling with.

Lagerbielke’s late goal, coming in stoppage time and after a well-executed header from Matt O’Riley’s cross, marked a significant moment for the Swedish player and the entire Celtic team. The goal triggered joyous celebrations, with fans rushing onto the field to share in the triumph. However, the exuberance led to a UEFA disciplinary issue, as one fan embraced Lagerbielke, resulting in a fine for Celtic.

Rematch Incentive and Europa League Prospects

Entering the match, Celtic was already certain to finish last in Group E. However, the incentive to win a rematch of the 1970 Feyenoord final added motivation. Feyenoord, despite the defeat, secures third place and moves into the Europa League knockout playoff round in February. Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Lazio secured the group title.

Celtic’s last Champions League victory dates back to September 2017 against Anderlecht. The recent win against Feyenoord not only breaks the spell of unfortunate results but also serves as a positive note for the team. The victory echoes the memorable triumph in October 2013 when Celtic defeated Ajax 2-1 to claim the Champions League title in Glasgow, marking a significant milestone after more than ten years.

As Celtic looks ahead, the victory against Feyenoord provides a boost of confidence and optimism, signaling a potential turning point in their Champions League journey.