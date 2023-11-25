Mysterious Dog Respiratory Disease Sweeping Across the US Linked to Novel Bacteria, Researchers Say

Unidentified Bacterial Strain Causes Concern as Canine Health Crisis Escalates

A perplexing respiratory disease affecting dogs in the United States may be linked to a newly discovered bacteria, raising concerns among pet owners and veterinarians. The illness, characterized by symptoms such as coughing up blood, pneumonia, and, tragically, fatalities, has prompted researchers from the University of New Hampshire to investigate its potential bacterial origin.

The unidentified disease first emerged last year and has since spread across eight states, including Oregon, Colorado, California, Indiana, Idaho, Georgia, Florida, and Washington. Vets have reported cases where dogs exhibit a chronic cough resistant to antibiotics, leading to severe pneumonia and, in some instances, a rapid decline in health within just two days.

In a recent study led by Dr. David Needle, a veterinary pathologist, researchers analyzed samples from 70 dogs exhibiting symptoms of the mysterious disease over the past two years. The study, not yet peer-reviewed, identified a small and genetically elusive bacteria with no known name. Dr. Needle described it as a ‘funky’ organism likely evolving from the normal bacteria found in dogs’ guts, suggesting a potential link to the canine microbiome.

The bacteria, challenging to detect due to its size and minimal genetic features, was found in 21 out of 30 samples from New Hampshire and in the majority of samples from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

While the research is ongoing, veterinarians suspect the disease may be transmitted through respiratory droplets, such as those released during sneezing, coughing, or barking. Fortunately, there is currently no evidence of the disease affecting humans.

To mitigate the spread of the disease, vets advise dog owners to keep their pets updated on vaccines, particularly those for canine influenza, Bordetella, and parainfluenza. Additionally, they recommend checking with veterinarians before allowing dogs to interact with others and suggest avoiding dog travel during Thanksgiving to minimize the risk of infection.

As the investigation continues, pet owners are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their furry companions from this mysterious and potentially dangerous canine illness.