Nursing Home Resident Allegedly Kills Man Over Laundry Dispute in Illinois

After he allegedly beat a fellow resident of a nursing home to death because he was upset that the victim was using the washing machine, police detained a 71-year-old man.

Officers from the Joliet Police Department were called to Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation on Rockwell Avenue on November 17 at 9:25 p.m. about a battery within the structure. When officers entered the laundry area, they allegedly discovered a 61-year-old male unconscious. Up until paramedics arrived, nursing home staff members assisted.

Joliet Police Arrest Man for Murder of Fellow Nursing Home Resident

At the scene, the victim—who will not be named—was declared dead.

Detectives at Joliet Police say they believe William Paschall, the defendant, beat the victim in the laundry room because he was “angry about the victim’s use of the washing machine.” After hitting the victim in the head multiple times, Paschall is accused of grabbing the victim’s walker and striking him with it. The victim was attacked by the walker and then reportedly collapsed to the ground.

A staff worker at the nursing home allegedly attempted to intervene and break up the brawl.

Paschall resided in the nursing home with the victim. Following his arrest, Paschall was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree murder and severe battery against somebody who was 60 years of age or older.