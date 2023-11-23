King of Prussia Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping, Rape, and Murder of Soon-to-be Ex-Wife in Walmart Parking Lot

In a shocking incident, a King of Prussia man’s sinister plan to kidnap, rape, and murder his soon-to-be ex-wife was thwarted by a vigilant bystander in the parking lot of a Walmart on North Gulph Road. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has detailed the disturbing events that led to the arrest of 52-year-old Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr.

Kay-Conway was apprehended by Upper Merion Township Police on Sunday after a bystander witnessed him assaulting and attempting to kidnap a woman inside a car in the Walmart parking lot. The 911 call reporting domestic violence led police to discover a horrifying scene that included a stabbing, a violated Protection From Abuse Order, and a chilling plan for violence.

Charges filed by the DA’s office against Kay-Conway include attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted rape, aggravated assault, stalking, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, possessing an instrument of crime, and more. Despite being arraigned on these charges on Monday, he was denied bail.

The police response stemmed from a 911 call reporting an attack on a woman inside a Nissan Rogue. The victim was identified as Kay-Conway’s wife, who had previously obtained a Protection From Abuse Order against him in October, which he violated through stalking and threats.

Upon arrival, police found the woman, who had managed to escape the car after sustaining multiple stab wounds. Kay-Conway was arrested in a nearby parking lot, where police discovered a disturbing array of items in his possession, including a large metal pick, zip ties shaped like handcuffs, and a black duffle bag containing alarming tools.

Among the discovered items were a pepper ball gun, piercing tools with the victim’s name, a blindfold, duct tape, knives, wire cutters, pliers, and KY jelly. A court order and a note addressed to Kay-Conway’s brother hinted at the depth of his sinister intentions.

The court order, issued after a Protection From Abuse Order violation hearing, included a chilling statement from Kay-Conway, indicating a timeframe and intent to cause harm to his ex-wife. The note to his brother further outlined a detailed plan involving stalking, rape, and murder.

Investigations revealed that Kay-Conway had placed a tracker on his wife’s car, allowing him to follow her to the Walmart parking lot on the day of the arrest.

Montgomery District Attorney Kevin Steele emphasized the dangers of domestic violence, particularly stalking behavior, and commended the bystander’s intervention that prevented a potentially tragic outcome. Kay-Conway is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 11.