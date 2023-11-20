New York Landlord Allegedly Stabs Two Tenants and Girlfriend to Death

Charges have been filed against a 54-year-old homeowner who last week reportedly fatally stabbed two renters as well as his girlfriend following a fight over unpaid rent.

Melinda Katz, the district attorney for Queens County, reports that David Daniel handed himself into the New York Police at the 113th Precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at approximately seven in the morning. “He told the cops, “I have issues with my tenants.” I made a mistake, according to WPIX-TV.

When police arrived at 122–39 Milburn Ave. in the St. Albans neighbourhood of Queens, they found the two tenants of Daniel—a man and a woman—dead in the basement from multiple stab wounds. Katz stated that their girlfriend of Daniel was discovered dead and several stab wounds in a bedroom on the second floor by the authorities.

New York Landlord Faces Charges in Triple Homicide Over Unpaid Rent

According to Katz, the scene was a “bloody crime scene” and the “result of extraordinary brutality.”

The victims were identified by WPIX-TV as Coleen Fields, 51, Daniel’s girlfriend, and Wayne Thomas, 57, and Evette Sweeney, 55, his two renters.

It’s said that Daniel lost his cool when his tenants stopped paying the rent. Reporters were allegedly informed by him that he stabbed the victims because he was “under a lot of stress.”

Katz declared that Daniel had been charged with four charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, three counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of second-degree murder. If found guilty, Daniel would be sentenced to life in jail without the chance of release. On November 17, he was supposed to appear in court.