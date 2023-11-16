Tragic Hockey Game Incident: Arrest Made After Fatal Throat Cut in ‘Freak Accident’

A man has been detained by British police on suspicion of manslaughter, about two weeks after a 29-year-old hockey player passed away during a game last month.

Adam Johnson was a player with the Elite Hockey League’s Nottingham Panthers. The team states that the Panthers faced the Sheffield Steelers on October 28. Johnson sustained injuries during the game as a result of a “freak accident.” The next day, he passed away in a hospital.

Johnson’s autopsy revealed that he had suffered a fatal neck injury, according to a statement from the South Yorkshire Police. An unidentified male was taken into custody by detectives on November 14 about Johnson’s death.

Remembering a Hockey Star: Tributes and Memorials for the Late AJ Johnson

As to the BBC, Coroner Tanyka Rawden made a plea to the hockey league’s governing body to mandate neck guards, stating that the inquest will examine if Mr Johnson’s death could have been avoided had a neck guard or protector been used.

A few teams have already begun using neck guards. Native to Minnesota, Johnson was a player for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the past. A few days after Johnson passed away, the Penguins declared that any players who wished to wear the guards might do so at the request of the staff.

Johnson was hailed by the Nottingham Panthers as “not only an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him but also a great teammate and outstanding ice hockey player.”

The Panthers are selling tribute jerseys and celebrating life in Johnson’s honour. The Pittsburgh Penguins honoured Johnson by placing “AJ 47” stickers on their helmets in memory of the player who played with the number 47 jersey.

Mike Sullivan, the head coach of the Penguins, stated, “He was a good player and a great kid.” He could skate, boy. Being his coach was an honor. I have no words to express how I feel about the entire situation. It’s simply a terrible tragedy.”