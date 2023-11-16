Tragic Ambush: Las Vegas Teen Fatally Beaten by 15 Assailants

On November 14, the Las Vegas Metro Police made an announcement stating that eight minors had been arrested for open murder about the killing of Jonathan Lewis and were being held at the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

In a news conference, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh described the attack’s viral video as “extremely disturbing.”

According to Lt. Jason Johansson, the brawl happened in an alleyway immediately after school. Lewis was allegedly brought back to Rancho High School by a witness who found him unconscious in an alley. Lewis, according to Johansson, had “unsurvivable head trauma.”

About ten people can be seen “kicking, beating, and punching our victim Jonathan as he is on the floor unable to defend himself and to the point where he becomes unconscious “Very graphic,” he continued, referring to the footage.”

Bitter Confrontation: Las Vegas Teen Fatally Attacked Over Alleged Theft, Multiple Suspects Identified

That week’s altercation was allegedly over “possibly over a stolen marijuana vape pen” and stolen wireless headphones. Lewis allegedly agreed with his friend to fight after school in the alley.

Says Johansson After walking to the alley with the others, Lewis removed part of his clothes and engaged in combat with a single person. Ten individuals immediately rushed the man, knocked him to the ground, and began kicking, punching, and stomping on him once he was hit.”

Ten persons were counted in the footage, according to investigators. Identification has been made of eight.

On November 7, Lewis was deemed brain-dead. His family gave his organs to charity after his death.

After carrying out nine search warrants, authorities discovered items of clothes that the defendants had reportedly worn during the assault.

The ages of the accused vary from 13 to 17.