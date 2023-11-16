Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Grisly 2021 Killing and Body Mutilation; Implicates Accomplice

In a shocking turn of events, Joshua Wirgau, a 35-year-old Michigan resident, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2021 killing of 17-year-old Brynn Bills and Abby Hill. The disturbing case involves disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, felony accessory after the fact, and involuntary manslaughter.

Wirgau’s guilty plea reveals a gruesome tale of murder, cover-up, and collaboration with alleged accomplice Brad Srebnik. Authorities claim that Srebnik was responsible for the disappearance of Bills after she was picked up by Hill in August 2021. Subsequently, Wirgau allegedly buried Bills’ body on his property in Alpena, Michigan.

The case takes an even darker turn with the killing of Abby Hill the following month. Authorities assert that Srebnik and Wirgau murdered Hill to prevent her from divulging information about Bills’ death.

Originally facing a first-degree murder charge in Hill’s death, Wirgau has now entered a guilty plea to lesser charges. As part of the plea deal, he has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors during Srebnik’s upcoming trial, scheduled for January.

Wirgau could face a prison sentence ranging from 15 to 30 years. His sentencing is slated for February, according to court records. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has not yet responded to requests for comment.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a statement published by The News, expressed that Wirgau’s guilty plea would strengthen the case against Srebnik, who is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bills and Hill. Srebnik also faces charges of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, similar to Wirgau’s, along with two felony weapons charges.

The chilling details emerging from this case continue to shock the community, and the pursuit of justice for the victims remains a top priority.