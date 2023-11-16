Iowa Man Convicted of Abducting and Murdering 10-Year-Old Girl Found in Pond

In a harrowing conclusion to a tragic case, 51-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins has been convicted of abducting and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, whose remains were discovered in a pond months after her disappearance. The verdict was delivered on Friday by Judge Henry Latham after a two-week bench trial that involved nearly 50 witnesses.

Breasia Terrell went missing on July 10, 2020, prompting authorities to issue an AMBER Alert listing Dinkins, a registered sex offender, as the alleged abductor. Despite the alert, Dinkins had not been initially charged in connection to Breasia’s disappearance. The case took a dark turn on March 22, 2021, when decomposed remains, identified as Breasia’s, were found in DeWitt, Iowa, by individuals fishing in the area.

The trial included testimony from Breasia’s younger brother, who revealed that he and his sister had spent the night at Dinkins’ girlfriend’s apartment the evening before her disappearance. The brother testified that he woke up in the middle of the night, noticing both Dinkins and his sister were gone. Dinkins allegedly returned just before 6 a.m. on July 10, 2020, taking the brother to a local Walmart, purchasing bleach, and later traveling to the location where Breasia’s body was discovered. Video surveillance and cellular data reportedly corroborated these movements.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Dinkins sexually assaulted Breasia at a specific location before murdering her. The defense countered, claiming there was no physical evidence linking Dinkins to the assault and murder. Despite the defense’s arguments, the judge found Dinkins guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Dinkins is set to be sentenced on October 11 and faces the possibility of life in prison. Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, expressed a mix of emotions after the verdict, stating, “I don’t know how to feel. I feel like I just won the lottery.”

This heart-wrenching case underscores the devastating impact on the family and community, serving as a stark reminder of the need for justice and protection for vulnerable individuals.