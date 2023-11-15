16-Year-Old Faces Charges After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Newborn, Concealing Body in Closet

After giving birth, a 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her kid numerous times in the chest, leading to her arrest last week.

KOLN-TV reports that on Monday, Nov. 6, police from the Gordon Police Department were called about an unconscious newborn and went to a residence. Police were reportedly informed by the suspect’s father that the infant was not born alive and that it was “too late.”

Officers from Gordon Police entered the house and found the 16-year-old and her mother, who was cradling the baby. As she informed police her daughter “hurt him,” the teen’s mother reportedly broke down in tears and said, “You can see the marks.”

The baby’s throat had been slashed through the windpipe, and one of the responding officers realized this after attempting to administer first aid, according to the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, which references the arrest affidavit. The infant’s left side of the chest has also sustained many stab wounds.

Father Discovers Horrifying Evidence: Teen Taken into Custody for Alleged First-Degree Murder with a Dangerous Weapon

The youngster stole a boning knife out of a kitchen drawer around an hour before police arrived, according to the girl’s parents, who checked again and found it still gone. According to reports, the teenager said she needed to buy menstruation pads at a drugstore. When the parents allegedly saw their dog enter their daughter’s room, they followed and discovered a significant amount of blood.

Her mother questioned the teenager about the blood when she got back from the store. It is said that the teenager acknowledged killing the child. The baby’s body was discovered by the father in her closet.

The father of the girl also found the boning knife in the closet later that evening. The teenager needed surgery, so they were taken to a hospital.

She was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and using a dangerous weapon while committing a crime.