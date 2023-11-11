Updated List of Affordable Beach Towns in California for 2023

California has some of the most beautiful beaches and coasts in the world, with numerous popular cities located along them. As a result, it’s hardly surprising that the cheapest beach communities in California aren’t necessarily cheap. Nonetheless, some inexpensive beach communities in California may be within your price range.

Looking for a lovely beach house in California? There is no need to look any further! Our post seeks to help individuals who can afford these lavish residences locate the ideal one for them. We’ve produced a list of distinct coastal towns for you to consider, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. We have options for everyone, whether you’re seeking for a low-cost choice or simply wish to live by the sea.

We will help you achieve your goal by assessing variables such as median house value, property taxes, and cost of living costs, among others. This information will help you understand the numerous possibilities accessible in California. Moreover, we will make practical ideas to assist you in avoiding overpaying and financial troubles when looking for a home. Our list of living possibilities encompasses a wide range of locales, including those that may appear to be out of the ordinary. We intended to provide a varied range of housing options that would appeal to people of all backgrounds. The good news is that affordable oceanfront houses in California are available, which may surprise you.

Top 7 Cheapest and Most Affordable Beach Towns in California

As you go through the list of California’s most affordable beach communities, keep in mind that affordability is subjective. What appears to be affordable to one person may not be so to another. However, when compared to the more expensive areas of the state, even the most affordable coastal communities in California can save you a significant amount of money.

7. Ventura

Ventura is a city in Ventura County with a population of around 832,605 inhabitants. Despite its dense population, living in this location may not be as pricey as one might assume. In reality, according to various measurements, Ventura is one of California’s most cheap coastal communities. To calculate the cost of living in this area, consider the following factors:

According to Zillow, the median home price is $836,927.

Taxes per Smart Asset: $780 per $100,000 of house value.

Overall Living Expenses: 34.8% higher than the national average.

Things Ventura is well-known for its numerous gorgeous beaches, including the Ventura Pier.

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in Ventura

With its beautiful beaches, gorgeous residences, and excellent education, Ventura is an excellent choice for families. The region is particularly well-known for its pier entertainment, which provides several options for relaxation and enjoyment. Furthermore, thanks to the great designs of many accessible properties, locating a lovely home in this neighborhood is a pleasure.

While Ventura and the surrounding county provide a pleasant way of life, it is vital to know that the area is densely inhabited, which may raise some security worries. As is common in many densely populated areas, crime rates are greater than anticipated, making it difficult to deal with. Furthermore, traffic congestion is a widespread issue throughout California, and Ventura is no exception. However, these difficulties aside, the region is an excellent place to raise a family or retire.

6. San Pedro

San Pedro, located directly on the ocean, is a bustling area of Los Angeles that offers a comfortable and relaxed lifestyle. Despite its big-city vibe and availability of services, it is unexpectedly one of the more affordable areas of Los Angeles. Of course, the cost of living remains relative, but here are some figures to consider:

According to Zillow, the median home price is $807,271.

Taxes per Smart Asset: $820 per $100,000 of house value

Overall Living Expenses: 38.4% higher than the national average

Things to Do in San Pedro: Various historical sites, including amusing lighthouses

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in San Pedro

If you’re looking for a cheap place to live in Los Angeles, San Pedro might be the hidden gem you’ve been looking for. Despite the fact that it is a beachfront property, it is surprisingly reasonable, making it an excellent alternative for individuals looking to buy a house in California and spend their days reclining on the beach with the sound of waves breaking in the background.

Because of its high population, Los Angeles can be overwhelming for certain people. The excessive traffic may not be pleasant, and specific neighborhoods may have a high risk of various sorts of crime. When transferring to this area, it is critical to practice prudence.

5. Long Beach

Based on the pricing listed, Long Beach might not seem like one of the most affordable beach cities in California, but it is reasonably priced given its location. It is one of the biggest cities in Los Angeles, home to 451,307 inhabitants. It’s on this list because of that. You can expect the following kinds of pricing information from this area:

According to Zillow, the median home price is $791,752.

Taxes: $820 for each $100,000 worth of property per Smart Asset

The overall cost of living is 38.4% more than the average for the country.

Long Beach is well-known for its close proximity to Los Angeles and its stunning sightseeing tours.

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in San Pedro

Finding reasonably priced beach towns in California requires careful consideration of several factors, including financial constraints. When compared to other nearby regions, Long Beach has moderate living prices, making it a great choice. It also has many other features, such quick access to parts of Los Angeles, a varied food scene, and good schools. Furthermore, considering its size, Long Beach has a comparatively low crime rate.

Because of its dense population, Long Beach might not be the best place for everyone to live. The population of the city is nevertheless high for a relatively small region, even though it is fewer than 500,000. Like other parts of Los Angeles, the area is heavily crowded, which may be too much for folks who would rather have more space and fewer people. Therefore, for those who find it difficult to be around vast crowds of people, investing in Long Beach might not be the greatest option.

4. Grover Beach

Grover Beach is a quaint little village in San Luis Obispo County with a lovely location close to the Pacific Ocean. With a population of 12,619, the town is not too far from bigger cities, making it a great place for people who want a homey feel without giving up access to contemporary conveniences. Here are some important things to consider if you’re thinking about purchasing real estate in Grover Beach.

According to Zillow, the median home price is $723,971.

Taxes: $800 for each $100,000 worth of property per Smart Asset

The overall cost of living is 43.2% more than the average for the country.

Grover Beach is well-known for its ghost and true-crime tour as well as its proximity to Big Sur.

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in San Pedro

Grover Beach ought to be on your list of destinations if you’re searching for an affordable beach getaway. They’re more reasonably priced than other California coastal areas, even though their median housing price and cost of living are marginally higher than the national average. Grover Beach is an exceptional choice in terms of livability since it also has a strong school system and a lower crime rate.

The city’s comparatively small population could be difficult for certain people. It can be difficult to deal with seeing the same group of folks every day who don’t vary much. Furthermore, because individuals in this neighborhood don’t sell their houses very often, buying one could be challenging. A competitive bid is essential when a home is listed for sale in order to maximize your chances of winning the property.

3. Arcata

Arcata is a quaint coastal town in the Arcata Bay area of California that provides an inexpensive place to live. There are 18,555 people living there, making it a nice and comfortable location to call home. This town will not let you down, whether your goal is to purchase a vacation home or relocate permanently. It is not just one of California’s most affordable beach communities, but it also has a lot to offer. What you should know about Arcata is as follows.

According to Zillow reports the median home price to be $514,469

Taxes: $770 for each $100,000 worth of property per Smart Asset

The overall cost of living is 6.9% more than the average for the country.

Arcata is well-known for its stunning Arcata Community Forest, which has a lot of bridges and trees.

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in San Pedro

Arcata is a great option if you’re searching for a quaint and comfortable area to retire. Because of its modest size, it fosters a tight-knit community where you may easily become lifelong friends and get to know your neighbors. The city’s isolation from other Californian cities contributes to its serene atmosphere, which is free of the oppressive traffic.

Unfortunately, Arcata has been known for having serious crime problems. This is something you should be aware of. Numerous issues, including drug misuse and other petty crimes, are plaguing the area. Most reasonably priced coastal towns in California have some crime, but Arcata has more of it than the average. Arcata’s educational system is also merely mediocre.

2. Eureka

Located in Humboldt County on California’s northern coast, Eureka has a stellar reputation and surprising low prices for a beachfront home. Eureka, home to 26,129 people, has a quaint small-town feel without being overly congested. This quiet and beautiful area would be perfect for many retirement home needs. Living expenses in Eureka include:

According to Zillow, the average home price is $424,062.

Taxes: $770 for each $100,000 worth of property per Smart Asset

The overall cost of living is 6.9% more than the average for the country.

Redwood Highway, Sequoia Park Zoo, and Carson Mansion Are Some of Eureka’s Well-Known Features.

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in San Pedro

Eureka, California, can be the best choice if you’re looking for reasonably priced oceanfront housing. Eureka is a well-liked option for families on a tight budget because of its accessibility to excellent education and affordability. There are a lot of learning possibilities available to your children because Eureka has an above-average school system. For this reason, it’s the perfect spot to raise your children and provide a solid basis for the future.

Despite having reasonably priced beach residences, Eureka’s livability and crime ratings are lacking. The area’s remote position makes it harder to live in since it restricts access to facilities like fast internet. Nevertheless, in spite of these difficulties, Eureka can still be a quite cozy place to live.

1. Crescent City

The title of most reasonably priced beach town in California goes to Crescent City in Del Norte County. It is the smallest city on our list, with a population of just 5,983, and it is the county seat. Here are some things to think about if you’re thinking of moving here.

According to Zillow, the median home price is $356,968.

Taxes: $660 for each $100,000 worth of property per Smart Asset

The overall cost of living is 6.9% more than the average for the country.

Crescent City is well-known for its breathtaking lakes and redwood trees.

The Benefits and Drawbacks of Living in San Pedro

If you’re searching for a reasonably priced beach town in California, Crescent City is a fantastic choice. Its hard-to-beat price is one of its main attractions. The town also receives great grades for livability and education, and it offers contemporary amenities that make for a comfortable living environment. Even if there could be some worries about crime, many people are still considering moving to this charming town.

The one disadvantage we could find, in comparison to other reasonably priced seaside communities in California, is its isolated location. This town might not be for you if you enjoy the bustling vibe of larger cities. However, it can be a great choice if you’re searching for a quieter, more remote neighborhood in which to retire or raise your family.