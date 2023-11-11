Las Vegas Teen Shoots Man Multiple Times Over Alleged Flirting with his Girlfriend

At a weekend home party, an 18-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing a victim.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to a residence in the 1600 block of North Betty Lane on Sunday, November 5, at around 2:20 a.m. about a gunshot. Officers discovered a male victim in the backyard with what appeared to be gunshot wounds; KVVU-TV identified him as Maykool Regino-Perez. At the site, medical staff declared him deceased.

Fatal Party Altercation: Las Vegas Teen Accused of Open Murder After Shooting Victim During Heated Confrontation

According to the police, the victim got into a physical altercation during a party. Mauricio Quinteros, the defendant, is accused of pulling a revolver during the altercation and shooting the victim before running away.

A witness told KVVU that when Quinteros allegedly confronted someone about “hitting on” his girlfriend, he struck the man in the face before shooting him.

The victim was allegedly shot multiple times by Quinteros once he was on the ground. The witness claimed that the guy shot five to seven rounds in total.

Quinteros then reportedly left the area with two other individuals in a blue Dodge Challenger, according to KVVU.

Six 40 calibre cartridge cases were found by investigators at the scene, and they also saw blood. Quinteros was taken into custody by the police, who also allegedly seized a black handgun with a.40 calibre that he was carrying.

Quinteros was charged with open murder and sent into the Clark County Detention Center.