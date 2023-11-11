Discover Atlanta’s Top 7 Safest Neighborhoods in 2023

It’s crucial to understand that, similar to any other large city, Atlanta has safe and unsafe neighbourhoods, whether you intend to live there permanently or visit. The Big Peach, or safest neighbourhoods in Atlanta, is a list we’ve put together to assist you in making an informed choice.

Exploring Safety in Atlanta: What You Need to Know

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reports that while the city’s overall crime rate is still declining, residents’ sense of safety is increasing. In actuality, 2022 was Atlanta’s safest year ever, and 2023 is expected to be even safer as the city’s overall crime rate continues to decline. It’s important to note that Atlanta has a higher crime rate than other big cities, with violent crime accounting for more than twice the national average. Knowing which Atlanta areas are the safest is essential if you’re thinking about moving to the city and want to make sure your family is protected.

Unveiling the 7 Safest Neighborhoods in Atlanta

1. North Buckhead

Atlanta’s safest neighbourhood is regarded as North Buckhead, which includes Argonne Forest, Brandon, Brookhaven, Brookwood Hills, and Buckhead Village. Nestled just north of Atlanta’s city centre, this wealthy residential enclave has 9,000 residents and is home to lush, forested lanes that provide a sense of peace and tranquility. The neighborhood’s walking streets and family-friendly atmosphere are priorities for the local government. Property crimes are still an issue in North Buckhead, including theft and burglary. But because to the 2021 Buckhead Security Plan and other measures, general crime rates have significantly decreased and are currently roughly 60% below the Atlanta average.

2. Candler Park

Slightly northeast of Atlanta’s downtown, Candler Park is regarded as the city’s second safest neighbourhood. The neighbourhood is renowned for its excellent parks, accessible sidewalks, beautiful yards, and tight-knit community. Residents of Candler Park Neighborhood Organization (CPNO) are encouraged to participate in a variety of activities, including bike rides, live music, festivals, movie evenings, and golf tournaments. The Candler Park/Lake Claire (CPLC) Patrol is a Neighborhood Watch program that the CPNO created to protect the safety of its people. It uses officers who are not on duty. With the total crime rate now at 40% of Atlanta’s average, the patrol system has played a major role in keeping Candler Park among the safest neighbourhoods in the city.

3. Morningside/Lenox Park

One of Atlanta’s safest neighborhoods, Morningside/Lenox Park is situated northeast of the city’s center and is well-known for its security. This well regarded neighborhood is the perfect place for entertainment and shopping because of its simply accessible layout and stunning historic residences. It also has a lot of parks, trails, community gardens, and farmer’s markets, which makes it ideal for anyone looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. While there is some concern about petty theft in this region, overall rates of violent and property crime are almost half of Atlanta’s average. As a result, Morningside/Lenox Park is without a doubt one of Atlanta’s safest neighborhoods.

4. Virginia-Highland

Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland, also referred to as “VaHi,” is a lively and safe neighborhood. The neighborhood comes alive with activity during the day as residents visit cafes, restaurants, boutiques, and brunch locations. While serving up some of the best cocktails in the city at night, the bars continue to have a friendly, laid-back atmosphere that draws patrons of all ages and backgrounds. Even though robbery and theft are the most common crimes in the area, local groups like the Virginia-Highland Security Patrol are working to lower their frequency. Virginia-Highland hence has an overall crime rate that is 61% lower than the average for the city of Atlanta.

5. Inman Park

Atlanta’s historic Inman Park neighborhood has established a reputation as a welcoming and safe neighborhood. The neighborhood has a distinct personality that is difficult to replicate thanks to its Victorian-style homes, bike-friendly lanes, lush vegetation, and cobblestone paths. The neighborhood’s convenient proximity to the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline is sure to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. However, Highland Avenue has a wide range of shops, eateries, yoga studios, and business centers, among other things, if you’re more of a theater and shopping kind of person.

Despite having greater rates of criminal activity than other neighbourhoods on the list, Inman Park’s overall crime rate is still 45% lower than the average for Atlanta. To deter crime in the neighbourhood, the Inman Park Neighbourhood Association works with law enforcement to ensure that the streets are safe and regularly patrolled.

6. Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta’s Midtown is a safe community that’s ideal for young professionals and singles. It is among Atlanta’s greatest neighborhoods, with a wide variety of places to eat, see art, shop, and have fun. By balancing work and recreation, Midtown offers its residents a satisfying way of life.

The region provides easy access to some of Atlanta’s most famous attractions, such as Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the High Museum of Art, the Fox Theater, and the well-known Atlanta Botanical Gardens, in addition to prosperous business opportunities. By forming a close-knit relationship with local police enforcement, the neighbourhood stresses safety and creates a secure atmosphere for its people. Furthermore, programs like Court Watch and Midtown Blue have helped to significantly slash crime rates, keeping safety levels 60% below Atlanta’s average.

7. Poncey-Highland