Bottoms Up: Pennsylvania City Tops the List as the Drunkest in the United States

In 2023, State College, Pennsylvania, was named the most inebriated city in the United States of America by 24/7 Wall Street. The study determined which cities had the greatest rates of binge drinking and excessive drinking by analyzing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With 22.5% of adults in the state admitting frequent binge drinking or heavy drinking, State College was found to be the most alcohol-dependent community.

The high placement of State College on this list could be attributed to various things. Pennsylvania State University, which has a sizable student body, is located in the city. Compared to adults in other age groups, students are more likely to binge drink. In 2022, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism conducted research which revealed that 26.8% of college students had engaged in binge drinking within the previous two weeks.

Furthermore, there are a lot of eateries and bars in State College, which can make it simpler for residents to obtain alcohol. State College has 3.7 bars per 10,000 persons, more than twice the national average, according to a 2023 24/7 Wall Street research.

Listed below are a few of the elements that make State College, Pennsylvania, the most drunken city in the country:

Large Student Population:

