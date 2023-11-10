Tragedy Strikes as Belmont University Student Succumbs to Injuries in Nashville Shooting

Belmont University mourns the loss of 18-year-old freshman Jillian Ludwig, a talented music business major and bass player, who tragically lost her life after being shot in the head while walking on a track near Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, with the Metro Nashville Police Department confirming that the bullet responsible for Ludwig’s injuries was fired from a public housing complex across the street. The alleged shooter, identified as Shaquille Taylor, was reportedly aiming at a car when one of the bullets struck Ludwig.

Ludwig, originally from New Jersey, was described as an engaged member of the community known for her passion for music. Belmont University President Greg Jones expressed condolences, stating, “Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music. A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside.”

Despite efforts to save her, Ludwig succumbed to her injuries during the night on Wednesday. In the wake of her tragic death, police are reportedly discussing modifying charges against Shaquille Taylor with the District Attorney’s office.

Taylor, who is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, had allegedly been shooting at a car when the incident occurred. His bond is set at $280,000, and it remains unclear if he has retained legal representation.

The Belmont University community is left grappling with the loss of a promising young talent. ABC 7 New York interviewed a family friend, revealing that Ludwig had played in two bands while at the Lake House Music Academy in Asbury Park, N.J.

This devastating incident serves as a somber reminder of the impact of gun violence on innocent lives, sparking conversations about community safety and the need for preventative measures to avoid such heartbreaking events.