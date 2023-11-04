Texas Teens Accused of Fatal Drive-By Shooting Re-Arrested for Monitor Tampering

In a shocking turn of events, two teenage suspects accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Texas have been re-arrested after allegedly tampering with their ankle monitors. The shooting incident occurred in October 2022, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old woman, Novita Brazil, and injuring another woman.

The suspects, aged 15 and 17 at the time of the incident, were initially apprehended for driving a stolen vehicle and firing over 100 rounds into a house under the belief that individuals inside had previously targeted them. The shooting left one woman fatally wounded and another injured. After being arrested, they were later certified as adults.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County revealed in a recent press conference that the teens had been released on bond but subsequently removed their ankle monitors. Warrants were issued for their arrest due to the violation. The 15-year-old suspect was apprehended after a vehicle pursuit and has been charged with murder.

The older suspect, identified as Isaac Gonzales, was arrested while streaming a Facebook Live video. According to Sheriff Salazar, Gonzales displayed a nonchalant attitude during his arrest, even indicating on social media that he was about to be apprehended. The sheriff expressed concerns about Gonzales’ behavior, describing him as excessively confident and seemingly unfazed by the seriousness of the situation.

The arrest warrants issued for Gonzales include charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, highlighting his evasion of law enforcement.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign in memory of Novita Brazil, describing her as a kind, selfless individual with a heart of gold. The funds were intended to support her family and cover funeral arrangements in her home country of Indonesia.

This alarming development underscores the challenges in the legal system and law enforcement’s efforts to manage and detain individuals accused of serious crimes, particularly when they defy legal constraints and evade capture.