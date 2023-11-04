Florida Teen Murdered in Alleged Hit Ordered by Perpetrator of Sexual Assault

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office revealed the arrest of four individuals involved in a murder-for-hire conspiracy leading to the tragic death of 17-year-old Isabella Scavelli in Brooksville, Florida.

Isabella was fatally shot on her doorstep by two men just a day after reporting a sexual assault to the authorities, implicating Lenard White in the attack. White allegedly sought retribution for her speaking out, orchestrating the killing and offering $10,000 to Sheldon Robinson and Keshawn Woods to carry out the hit.

Robinson, having agreed to the terms, attempted to recruit an accomplice using social media, offering $5,000 and cocaine for assistance. The HCSO presented evidence of a social media post by Robinson showcasing cash and drugs, indicating their involvement.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis expressed the devastating loss, emphasizing Isabella’s innocence and the cruelty of her untimely death. Ballistics testing traced ammunition found at Robinson’s home to the crime scene, further corroborating their involvement.

Coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies uncovered a weapon hidden at Robinson’s residence, confirming it was used in the shooting.

The suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. Additional charges such as conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and obstruction of justice have been placed against White and Robinson.

Moreover, Robinson’s mother, Janet Williams, faces charges for providing false statements to federal agents.

If convicted on all counts, the defendants could face severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the federal death penalty for White, Robinson, and Woods.

This tragic event has stunned the community and highlighted the extent to which retribution was sought in response to Isabella’s courageous decision to report the assault.