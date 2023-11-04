A 75-year-old retired teacher was convicted for abusing a teenage boy sexually at school – Tomah, Wisconsin

A 75-year-old lady was found guilty of 25 assault-related crimes in July, and as a result, a court sentenced her to ten years in jail.

Anne Nelson-Koch has been convicted to 10 years in prison with 15 years of supervised release by the Monroe County district attorney’s office, according to a statement released by the Tomah Police Department. Nelson-Koch had been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old pupil at the school where she worked. Nelson-Koch was sentenced to 634 years in jail, 373 of which would be spent behind bars and the remaining 251 years on supervised release, according to the statement.

Former School Administrator Sentenced to Prison for Child Sexual Abuse

The prosecution argued in favour of a 100-year prison. As an authority figure the victim trusted, Judge Richard Radcliffe stated that Nelson-Koch “used the position of power over the victim to meet her own needs.”

The previously mentioned statement claims that Nelson-Koch physically abused the student in the 2016–2017 academic year and made the teenage victim “frequently participate in both oral and sexual activity during school hours.”

The attacks allegedly took place in a nearby private school’s basement. The victim was praised by Radcliffe and Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles for coming forward and informing the authorities about the assault.

The victim was referred to by Radcliffe as a “leader of his family and community.” In July, after the conviction, Skiles called him “a very courageous young man.”