Tragic Loss: 4 Deaf Friends Among the Victims of the Maine Mass Shootings – Lewiston, Maine

A group of friends, including some who are deaf, got together to play cornhole on Wednesday night at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine. Seven people were killed inside the restaurant and one person outside when a shooter broke into it at 7:00 p.m. that evening and started shooting at innocent bystanders.

Tragedy Strikes the Deaf Community

According to investigators, three victims passed away in the hospital and seven more individuals were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation just minutes before the massacre at Schemengees. Governor Janet Mills of Maine stated that the gunman, who is still at large, has killed eighteen people and injured thirteen. Robert Card, 40, has been named by the authorities as the accused in the shootings. It is still thought that he is “armed and dangerous,” according to Mills.

According to The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MECDHH), four of the victims slain at Schemengees were deaf: Joshua Seal, Billy Brackett, Steve Vozzella, and Bryan MacFarlane. Their sudden deaths have left the deaf community in the area in shock.

“We lost four of our beloved community members in the Lewiston shootings last night,” the MECDHH said in part of their statement. “Including two child-bearing fathers in our initiatives. Some of our employees had a close relationship with these community people.”

Cornhole Game Turns Fatal in Maine Mass Shootings

According to The New York Times, the buddies were killing each other while playing cornhole.

Joshua’s deaf wife Elizabeth Seal told The Times, “Some of them were enthusiastic about the competition as well, but really, it was just an opportunity for deaf folks to hang out together, apart from the hearing world.” “It is precious to be together and speak your native tongue with your people.”

Elizabeth recalled her husband on Facebook, calling him “a great husband, my best friend, and my soulmate” and an incredible father to their four children. In addition, he was an amazing supervisor, a superb interpreter, a lovely friend, and a devoted son, brother, uncle, and grandchild. He prioritized his family first and loved them.”

Joshua worked for Pine Tree Society as the Director of Translating Services. The society said in a statement, “He was a husband, a father of four, and an unrelenting champion for the Deaf community.” “He devoted himself to creating a secure environment for Deaf people.”

Keri Brooks, MacFarlane’s sister, told CNN that her brother was spending Wednesday night playing cornhole with his colleagues.

According to Brooks, who told CNN, “I have grown up in Maine, and the deaf community is a tight-knit community.” “Not only did my brother die, but so did my friends.”

According to USA Today, Steve’s wife Megan Vozzella said her husband went to the eatery to play cornhole with colleagues. Steve was listed as a member of the New England Deaf Cornhole community on Facebook. A post on the site says, “He won many victories and is enthusiastic to play more.” “He will be missed on and off the courts!”

According to a GoFundMe established for his family, Billy Brackett was also enjoying his favorite game on Wednesday night.

“Billy was a son, a husband, a father, an uncle, and a friend to many, particularly those in the deaf community, whom he adored,” the statement reads. “He loved throwing darts, and has been playing for years, he loved cornhole, enjoyed fishing and hunting.”

As to the GoFundMe, Brackett departs from his wife and daughter, who is two years old.

Two more team members—out of the nine—were hurt in the incident but managed to live, according to The Times.

Authorities verified the identities of all 18 sufferers at a press briefing on Friday.