Tragic Discovery in Milwaukee: Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Dumpster

Milwaukee Police made a distressing revelation this week after a missing 5-year-old boy, Prince McRee, was discovered deceased inside a dumpster. The 5-year-old was reported as “critical missing” following his last sighting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the 2400 block of North 54th Street. His lifeless body was found the subsequent day at 8:50 a.m. in a dumpster located on the 5500 block of West Vilet Street.

The cause of young McRee’s death is yet to be determined, leaving authorities and the community grappling with this distressing incident.

According to reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the boy’s mother had seen him on the morning of Oct. 25 around 9 a.m. However, his absence was noticed later in the day around 1 p.m., prompting a search in the neighborhood. Residents in the vicinity were alerted, and efforts to locate the child ensued.

Wisconsin State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, who resides close to McRee’s family, expressed the profound impact this incident has had on the neighborhood. “It was a shock,” she remarked. “This neighborhood is relatively quiet. You don’t see a lot of police activity. We knew it was something serious.”

The community and local leaders have responded with dismay and sadness following the tragic event. Michael Murphy, an alderman for the area, conveyed the collective grief, stating, “It’s a terrible tragedy for the whole community to see another child so senselessly lose their life and then to be discarded in the manner in which they found the child.”

Two individuals, a 15-year-old male and a 27-year-old male, have been taken into custody in connection with the case. Both individuals were reported to be residents in the same building as McRee’s family. Investigations regarding the circumstances surrounding the young boy’s demise are ongoing.

McRee’s grandmother, speaking to WISN-TV, reminisced about the delightful nature of her grandson, recalling his love for fun, games, and his willingness to help others, emphasizing his vibrant and friendly nature.

This devastating incident has not only shaken the community but also triggered an urgent call for justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.