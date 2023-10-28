Robert Card, a major massacre suspect in Maine, was discovered dead from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound – Lewiston, Maine

According to law enforcement officials, Robert Card, the man suspected in the massacre that took place in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday and left eighteen people dead, has been discovered dead.

The card was discovered by Maine State Police on Friday at 7:45 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

According to David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department, “Our community can let out a sigh of peace.”

He appeared to have self-inflicted a gunshot wound when he was discovered dead by the dumpster next to a recycling company in Lisbon Falls, Maine, according to the police. The location was not specified by the police.

Although they withheld specifics at first, the authorities stated that the suspect was previously employed at the recycling facility. Maine Governor Janet Mills commended state and local law officers for their assistance in locating Card at a press conference on Friday night.

Although they withheld specifics at first, the authorities stated that the suspect was previously employed at the recycling facility. Maine Governor Janet Mills commended state and local law officers for their assistance in locating Card at a press conference on Friday night. At the Friday night news conference, Governor Mills stated, "This discovery is wholeheartedly thanks to the hundreds of local, county, state, and national law enforcement members from all over, as well as people from other states, who searched tirelessly to arrive at this moment."

The card was the target of a two-day manhunt in the aftermath of the mass shootings at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Hundreds of officers from the FBI, SWAT, and the special ‘BORTAC’ Border Patrol squad sought to find Card, who was characterized as equipped and aggressive.