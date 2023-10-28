Pittsburgh Man Confesses to Fatally Shooting Former Neighbor After Multiple Attempts

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – A disturbing incident unfolded in Pittsburgh, where a 21-year-old man, identified as Joshua Short, allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of his former neighbor, Joseph Sees Jr. The tragedy occurred on Sunday, Oct. 22, leading to Short’s arrest on charges including criminal homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and violation of firearms laws.

The Pittsburgh Police Department responded to a distressing scene on Stedman and Fontella streets, finding Sees in his car with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder. Despite efforts to save him, Sees was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

This heartbreaking incident was preceded by two unsuccessful attempts on Sees’ life by Short. On Saturday, Oct. 21, Short allegedly made two separate attempts, once shooting at Sees when he opened his door and again trying to break into Sees’ home using a ladder, fleeing after Sees called 911.

On the fatal Sunday, Short reportedly found a 9mm handgun in an abandoned house where he was staying, proceeding to confront Sees at his parked car and shooting him in the head. It was revealed that the two had ongoing issues, adding a troubling dimension to this tragic story.

The police recovered crucial evidence, including casings, a live 9mm bullet, and blood-soaked jackets near the crime scene. Joshua Short’s subsequent arrest came after he was found in a stolen vehicle and confessed to the shooting, mentioning the use of the 9mm gun recovered by authorities.

Short’s actions post the crime were equally unsettling, as he purportedly discarded incriminating clothing between houses and fled in a stolen SUV, only to return to the crime scene approximately 10 minutes after the police arrived.

Joshua Short is currently detained without bail at the Allegheny County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 3.

This tragic event has left the Pittsburgh community in shock and raises questions about the circumstances that led to this violent confrontation between neighbors.