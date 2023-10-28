Omaha, Nebraska, Crime, Michael Myers Mask, Robbery, Hammer Attack

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female are in custody after allegedly robbing multiple victims while wearing a Michael Myers mask and attacking them with a hammer in a series of chilling incidents.

The Omaha Police Department received several distress calls on the evening of October 23, reporting robberies and suspicious activities in the area between 6:11 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Each victim informed the police that the assailant, who was driving a gray or silver sedan, donned the infamous mask of Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movie franchise and violently attacked them with a hammer before robbing them.

One victim had their cellphone stolen, while another had their wallet forcibly taken. Shockingly, the masked suspect also chased down another victim, who later discovered his car window had been shattered in the attack.

An arrest affidavit cited by the Omaha World-Herald reveals that one of the victims, a 79-year-old individual, sustained “bleeding facial injuries” during the assault. The two suspects attempted to rob four people and successfully stole items from two of the victims.

On October 25, Omaha Police located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested 20-year-old Jorden Payne, charging him with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. Additionally, a 17-year-old female, who is reportedly Payne’s girlfriend, was apprehended for two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal mischief. She allegedly served as the getaway driver following the robberies.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Omaha community as residents were left both frightened and concerned about their safety. The use of the iconic Michael Myers mask in the crimes only added to the terror experienced by the victims.

The two suspects now face serious legal consequences for their alleged crimes, which have left the victims traumatized and the community on high alert. The investigation is ongoing as the authorities work to determine the full extent of the damage caused by these disturbing attacks.