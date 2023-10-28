Iowa Mother and Daughter Accused of Killing Grandmother in a Domestic Altercation

A tragic incident unfolded in Sioux City, Iowa, as a mother and daughter were arrested on suspicion of murder after a confrontation that resulted in the death of a family member. The Sioux City Police Department responded to an alarming call on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 607 Virginia St., where they discovered a deceased female with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot.

Angela Bino, 59, and her daughter, 32-year-old Jessica Bino, were apprehended for first-degree murder. The victim’s identity remains undisclosed by Sioux City Police, although court documents, as reported by KCAU-TV, identified the victim as Angela’s mother and Jessica’s grandmother.

According to court records, a disturbing altercation occurred at the apartment shared by the victim and the Bin​os. The affidavit detailed an argument that escalated, with Jessica initiating a physical fight with the victim around 7 p.m. Angela allegedly joined in, and the altercation turned violent. It was reported that Angela used a candlestick and a hammer to strike the victim, while Jessica seized a butcher knife from the kitchen and proceeded to stab her grandmother multiple times.

A witness from the building observed the Bin​os moving the victim’s body to her car and attempting to place her in the trunk, prompting an immediate call to the authorities.

Angela Bino and Jessica Bino remain in custody at the Woodbury County Jail on a bond set at $500,000.

The case remains under investigation by local law enforcement as the community grapples with the tragic loss and the distressing circumstances surrounding this domestic dispute turned fatal.