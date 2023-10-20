Tennessee Serial Sex Assault Suspect Escapes Custody in Second Attempt

A Tennessee man facing a litany of charges related to sexual assault and child exploitation has managed to escape from custody for the second time, leaving local and federal authorities in a race against time to recapture him.

Sean Williams, the former owner of Glass and Concrete Contracting LLC in Johnson City, had been charged with 20 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of child rape, and three counts of sexual battery, stemming from multiple cases in Washington County, Tennessee. In addition to these state-level charges, Williams also faces a slew of federal child sexual abuse charges.

Williams’s escape unfolded during his transfer from the Laurel County Correctional Center in Kentucky back to his home state of Tennessee. While in transit, he allegedly managed to kick open the rear window of the vehicle in which he was being transported, freeing himself from his restraints and forcing his way out of the vehicle. The escape did not go unnoticed, as he was soon spotted in the Davis Street area of Greeneville, Tennessee, covered in blood.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshal Service, the FBI, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have launched a massive search operation to locate and apprehend Williams. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be vigilant and assist in the manhunt.

This isn’t the first time Williams has attempted to escape custody. In July, he allegedly tried to flee from the Washington County Detention Center, leading to additional charges related to that escape attempt. Given his history and the severity of the charges against him, authorities are making every effort to ensure he does not elude justice once again.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has announced a reward of $2,500 for information leading to Williams’s capture, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the determination to bring him to justice.

Williams’s charges are related to alleged sexual assaults on both children and adults, with some cases involving the incapacitation of victims through the use of drugs or alcohol. He is also at the center of a federal lawsuit filed by 10 anonymous women who accuse the Johnson City Police Department of ignoring their complaints about Williams. These women claim they were drugged and assaulted at parties held in Williams’s downtown apartment.

Before his recent arrest, Williams had been on the run for two years, facing charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition. When he was apprehended in North Carolina, police found videos on his electronic devices that allegedly depicted him sexually assaulting 52 different women. Furthermore, the devices contained more than 5,000 images of child pornography.

In response to these allegations, Williams has previously claimed that he became popular due to his lavish lifestyle and generosity and that the women accusing him had a vendetta against him.

The revelations surrounding Williams’s escape and the handling of his cases have raised red flags regarding the efficacy and competence of local law enforcement. An independent audit commissioned by the city of Johnson City found significant deficiencies in the handling of sexual assault cases, including inconsistent and incomplete reports and flawed investigation processes.

As authorities intensify their efforts to recapture Sean Williams, the public is being urged to remain vigilant, and the justice system is determined to bring him to account for his alleged crimes, which have left a trail of victims in their wake.