Multi State Powerball Lottery Reached $596 Million: Who Will Be The Next Jackpot Winner As The Quest For The Winning Numbers Intensifies?

The most recent drawing of the multi state Powerball lottery had no sales of tickets with all six numbers, raising the anticipated prize for Saturday’s drawing to $596 million.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game, two tickets were sold with five numbers but without the multi state Powerball lottery number.

Because the user chose the Power Play option of the multi state Powerball lottery, which costs an extra $1 per play, the ticket sold in South Carolina is worth $2 million even if it did not contain the multi state Powerball lottery number.

One multi state Powerball lottery ticket in Mississippi was sold for $1 million.

On Wednesday, the numbers 22, 30, 37, 44, and 45 were drawn, and the multi state Powerball lottery number was 18. $550 million was the winning ticket of the multi state Powerball lottery.

Since a ticket with all six numbers was last sold, there had been 24 drawings in the multi state Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of matching all five numbers and the multi state Powerball lottery number.

Overall, there is a 1 in 24.9 chance of receiving the cash award.

In 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, the multi state Powerball lottery is played.

