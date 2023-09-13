Revealing The Most Dangerous Cities In Missouri After Dark: How Safe Is Your City?

Discover some of the most dangerous cities in Missouri that you should be aware of when traveling.

Major cities in Missouri include St. Louis, Kansas City, and Jefferson City. It is also notably known for having both the Missouri and Mississippi rivers run through it, as well as for having St. Louis’ iconic Gateway Arch, the highest man made structure in the western hemisphere. Read on to discover some of the most dangerous cities in Missouri.

Finding safe communities is crucial to comfort when moving a family or going on vacation, and Missouri is no exception.

Although there are many secure places in the Show-Me State, visiting high-crime regions can be dangerous and can damage lives.

Missouri is ranked seventh most dangerous state by Infoplease and the World Population Review.

It is important to be aware of the most dangerous cities in Missouri when you are traveling or considering making it your new home in the state.

Read on to know some of the most dangerous cities in Missouri.

READ ALSO: Back Bay Murder: Innocent Man Acquitted in 1981, New Confession Unveils True Killer from 1979

Most dangerous cities in Missouri

St. Louis

In addition to being known for the Gateway Arch, St. Louis is recognized for having high crime rates.

With 6,017 reported occurrences of assault, robbery, murder and rape in 2020, it is considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri.

With a murder taking place nearly every other day throughout the year, St. Louis has Missouri’s second-highest murder rate.

In St. Louis, even your automobile isn’t safe, as shown by the 3,221 car thefts reported in 2020 making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri. Of the 17,399 property crimes reported, this is really a small portion.

The “St Louis Exorcism” case, which served as the basis for the book and movie “The Exorcist,” is one of the most infamous crimes in St. Louis history. In 1949, a little child named “Roland Doe” had a series of exorcisms because it was thought that he was possessed by demons.

Springfield

The third-largest city in Missouri, Springfield, is ranked second in the most dangerous cities in Missouri to live in for the third consecutive year. It is ranked first on this list even though it does not have the highest violent or property crime rates.

For the year 2020, Springfield had the ninth-highest rate of rape cases in Missouri, at an average of one per day making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri.

Furthermore, Springfield has Missouri’s fifth-highest rate of burglaries, so it is advised to keep your doors locked here as it is considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri.

Keep an eye on your wallets and purses when you’re going near Nathanial Greene/Close Memorial Park because locals had a 1 in 14 chance of becoming the victim of a property crime in 2020.

The murder of three women, often referred to as “The Springfield Three,” is an infamously unsolved issue. Suzie Streeter, Sherrill Levitt’s daughter, and Suzie’s friend Stacy McCall all vanished from Levitt’s house in 1992. The women have not been located, despite considerable searches and media attention.

Kennett

In the far southeast of Missouri close to the Arkansas border, is the town of Kennett, which has a population of 10,055. The singer Sheryl Crow was born in this location, which is tucked away in a primarily rural area of the state. When she gets home, though, preventing theft is her top priority.

The number of burglaries in the neighborhood is the highest in the whole state making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri. It also has a frighteningly high incidence of violent crimes. This includes 12 sexual assaults making it one of Missouri’s most concerning rates.

READ ALSO: US Air Force Proactive Response to Counter China’s Growing Military Threat