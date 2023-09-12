Maximizing Social Security Benefits: When and How Is The Right Time to Claim

The factors to consider when deciding when to claim and maximizing Social Security benefits during retirement.

Unlocking the Hidden Strategy of Maximizing Social Security Benefits and Optimization for a Secure Retirement

GO Banking Rates – When it comes to securing your financial future in retirement, there’s a hidden secret that can make a world of difference: maximizing Social Security benefits. Contrary to what you might expect, the key to optimizing your Social Security income isn’t always what it seems.

Most folks are aware that you can kickstart your Social Security benefits at the tender age of 62. And if you’ve done any retirement planning, you’ve likely heard that waiting until you hit the ripe age of 70 can lead to maximum monthly benefits. But here’s the twist: waiting might not always be the best strategy, especially if you need that income to cover your day-to-day expenses.

For some, claiming Social Security benefits a tad earlier can be a wise move in maximizing Social Security benefits. It can help you avoid dipping into your interest-earning investments too soon or having to sell stocks during a bear market. This means you’ll have a reliable income stream starting as soon as you reach age 62.

Maximizing Social Security Benefits with the 35-Year Rule

According to the article of Yahoo Life, there’s a critical factor to consider, the 35-year rule, when it comes to maximizing Social Security benefits. Social Security benefits are calculated based on the average wages you earned during your top 35 earning years. Since most people see their salaries rise with experience, this can significantly influence your benefits. Even if you haven’t worked a full 35 years, Social Security calculates your average based on your actual earnings and divides the total by 35. So, if you’ve worked, say, 20 years, they’ll sum up your earnings from those years and divide by 35, treating the other 15 years as if you had zero earnings.

To help you plan your retirement and make informed decisions in maximizing Social Security benefits, you can access your personalized Social Security Statement. This statement provides estimates of your retirement benefits and a detailed earnings history. Armed with this information, you can decide when to retire and begin collecting Social Security, ensuring you make the most of your income during your golden years.