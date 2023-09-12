Adam Pacman Jones claimed he was detained while heading to New York for the Jets’ Monday night game versus the Bills.

Adam Pacman Jones, a former defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, was detained on Monday morning at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport following an alleged conflict on a departing flight.

According to The Associated Press, police were notified around 6 am on Monday to deal with a disruptive passenger on an aircraft that was about to take off from the airport.

Before the plane took off, Adam Pacman Jones was pulled off the ground, detained, and sent to the Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

After being freed, Adam Pacman Jones revealed to Adam Clements of WKRC that he had bought two tickets for the flight to the Monday night game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills in New Jersey.

Adam Pacman Jones claims he requested to be moved to a seat where the power outlets worked so he could charge his iPad because they weren’t working at his current location.

Adam Pacman Jones claimed that at that point, the plane turned around, and he was taken off.

Adam Pacman Jones was detained and accused of minor alcohol drunkenness, unruly behavior, and threatening terrorism. Adam Pacman Jones vehemently rejected all of the charges.

What particular terrorist threats Adam Pacman Jones is alleged to have made are unclear.

In 2005, the Tennessee Titans selected Adam Pacman Jones in the first round of the NFL draft after he had played college football at West Virginia.This began a 12 year NFL career that was almost immediately damaged by suspensions and off field issues.

Adam Pacman Jones spent two seasons with the Titans until the NFL suspended him for the 2007 campaign due to conduct that included at least ten instances in which he was questioned by law enforcement. In 2008,Adam Pacman Jones joined the Dallas Cowboys and made his league comeback.

The majority of Adam Pacman Jones’s career was spent with the Bengals,where he began his career after signing with Cincinnati for the 2010 season.Adam Pacman Jones was chosen in 2014 and 2015 for the Pro Bowl.

Adam Pacman Jones’s career came to an end in Denver where he played seven games with the Broncos in 2018 before being released.

