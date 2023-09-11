That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson received a sentence of 30 years to life in jail for forceful rape.

In a character statement issued in response to the That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s conviction in May on two counts of forcible rape, actress Bijou Phillips described Danny Masterson as an incredible husband.

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was given the maximum legal punishment of 30 years to life in jail on Thursday. After serving more than 25 years, That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson will be eligible for parole.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Phillips sat next to That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s mother, Carol Masterson during the sentencing hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court and maintained her composure the entire time.

Phillips encouraged the court to take into account That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s place in their family in redacted character reference letters she gave Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo.

Following the punishment, That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was seen in court sketches blowing Phillips a kiss before being carried away. Bijou was reprimanded by the judge for her emotional outburst when Phillips sobbed during the reading of the judgment after That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape earlier this year.

At a celebrity poker game in 2004, Phillips, an actress and model who originally appeared in Sublime music videos before starring alongside Kate Hudson in “Almost Famous,” met That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson.

She revealed how That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson dedicated himself to finding other sources of income after losing his acting profession and how the inquiry against him started.

According to Phillips,the family relocated from Los Angeles and started a property in Santa Ynez, where That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson established a vineyard with 6000 grapes and trained as a sommelier.

She added that That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson has always opposed drugs and has assisted numerous friends and coworkers in ending their addictions.

Due to significant irregularities that were discovered throughout the trial, That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s legal team announced following the sentence that the 47-year-old intends to appeal the court’s ruling.

The trial’s transcripts have been under examination for several months by a group of the nation’s best appellate attorneys.

In a statement given to Fox News Digital, That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s attorney, Shawn Holley, claimed that they have uncovered a number of major factual and constitutional problems that they would address in filings to both the state and federal courts.

According to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón in a statement given to Fox News Digital the victims of That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson have had a difficult journey.They not only overcame the actor’s torture but also a system that frequently treats victims harshly.

The Church of Scientology used the same statement it gave to Fox News Digital in May in response to inquiries about the sentence,asserting that the inclusion of religion in That 70s Show actor Danny Mastersons trial had violated First Amendment rights.

If found guilty of three charges of rape by force or terror for alleged sexual assaults that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson initially faced a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.He was convicted of two charges of forceful rape in May and the jury consisting of seven men and five women was deadlocked on the third accusation during the trial.

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was detained in June 2020 but was out on $3.3 million bond at the time. He maintained his innocence and entered a not guilty plea to the accusations.

