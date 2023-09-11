Important Dates to Remember for Federal Student Loan Repayment

As the federal student loan payment freeze, initiated during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes to an end, borrowers should be aware that loan repayment will resume in October and there are three crucial dates they should remember.

“Payment Freeze Comes to an End: Federal Student Loan Repayment”

Based on the article published by the Motley Fool, the federal student loan payment freeze, which started during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is ending. Borrowers will need to begin repaying their loans in October. These are the dates to keep in mind. Firstly, on December 31st, the Department of Education will make a one-time modification to eligible payments for income-driven repayment plans, potentially making more loans eligible. Borrowers working in the public sector should also submit a Public Service Loan Forgiveness form by this date to be eligible for forgiveness after 120 qualifying payments.

The second crucial date is July 1, 2024, when the Biden administration’s SAVE Plan will come into effect. This plan will reduce student loan payments to 5% of income beyond 225% of poverty and forgive any remaining balance after 10 years of payments for borrowers with original principal sums of $12,000 or less. Other benefits include forgiveness based on consolidated loan balances and catch-up payments for periods of deferment or forbearance.

The third important date is September 30, 2024. Starting October 1, the Department of Education will introduce an on-ramp for student loan repayment. Borrowers who miss monthly payments over this 12-month period will not be considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, or sent to debt collection agencies. However, interest will continue to accrue on the loans during this time.

“Guidance on Repayment, Benefits, and Credit Card Selection for Federal Student Loan Borrowers”

The article also touches on a highly recommended credit card, featuring no annual fee, up to 5% cash back, and 0% interest on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. Credit card specialists endorse this card, noting its fraud protection and potential to improve credit scores when used responsibly. The experts disclose that while they may receive compensation from the products featured, it does not influence their opinions.

Borrowers with federal student loans should be aware of several important deadlines. As of September 1, the payment stop ended and interest began accumulating again, indicating repayment will begin in October. Income-driven repayment changes and Public Service Loan Forgiveness submissions must be completed by December 31. The SAVE Plan will be improved on July 1, 2024, bringing additional benefits for borrowers. Moreover, starting October 1, 2024, a 12-month on-ramp phase will offer temporary assistance to borrowers facing financial difficulties.