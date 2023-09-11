Discover The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Detroit — Crime On The Rise

Read on to know some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

Detroit is a melting pot of different cultures and lifestyles because of its diversified neighborhoods. Detroit boasts a diverse range of neighborhoods, from polished, affluent districts to active student communities and regions that have seen better days. But the city of Detroit, sometimes referred to as Motor City, frequently has a negative reputation for crime. Discover some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit by reading on.

Due to a strong economy and a wide range of entertainment opportunities, Detroit has earned a reputation as one of the best locations in the nation to live.

However, not everything in Detroit is perfect. Unfortunately, not all of the city’s neighborhoods match its charm.

So let’s get to the point at hand: which Detroit neighborhoods are the bright stars and which ones are the gems in the rough?

Here’s some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

Most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit

Belmont

Due to its high annual rates of homicides and gunshots, Belmont is considered one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

Belmont has a crime rate of 14,048 per 100,000 residents, which is 664% greater than the average for the country. A resident’s likelihood of becoming a victim of any form of crime is 1 in 8.

Belmont has a particularly high gang population, and related crimes like robberies, assaults, and drug use are frequent which makes it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

Petosky-Otsego

Petosky-Otsego is also considered as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

With a population of 7,177, this neighborhood has a 626% higher crime rate than the state’s average making it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

The likelihood of becoming a victim is 1 in 8, with 13,342 crimes per 100,000 people.

Residents frequently complain that they don’t feel like law enforcement is doing enough to safeguard them in this area because of the high level of gang activity there making it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

This neighborhood’s typical home price is $23,667, which is 81% less than the state of Michigan’s average.

Fishkorn

One of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit is Fishkorn.

It is 577% more risky than the norm in Michigan and has a crime rate of 12,451 per 100,000 residents making it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit.

A resident’s likelihood of becoming a victim of any form of crime is 1 in 9.

Additionally, Fishkorn has one of the highest incidences of pedestrian vehicle collisions.

The high frequency of these crimes illustrates the neighborhood’s dysfunction and lack of policing.

