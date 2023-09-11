Tragically, this would be the last conversation Terry Strada and other families of 9/11 plane victims had with their loved ones, who numbered among the 2,977 victims that day.

According to an article published by the New York Post, on September 11, 2001, an ordinary day took a tragic turn when Terry Strada’s husband, Tom, a bond broker at Cantor Fitzgerald, was at work on the 104th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Tom called her after a plane crashed into the building, and amidst the chaos and despair, he told her he was going to the stairwell.

Even 22 years later, the pain for families of 9/11 plane victims like Terry Strada is still raw as they continue their fight for justice. Many of the families of 9/11 plane victims are concerned about federal documents being withheld regarding Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the attacks and the plea deals being considered for some of the attack’s masterminds, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

They believe that the government is not fully transparent about the events leading up to the attack, which adds to the anguish of families of 9/11 plane victims.

According to an article published by Newstral, in 2021, President Biden ordered the release of additional information about the attack, revealing FBI reports linking a Saudi national named Omar al-Bayoumi to the hijackers and Saudi government entities in the US. The victims’ families of 9/11 plane victims are still seeking more information, including Al-Bayoumi’s potential role.

Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in the attacks, and the families of 9/11 plane victims are frustrated with the ongoing struggle for justice. They hope for a president who will demand accountability from Saudi Arabia.

Despite their grief, some families of 9/11 plane victims are trying to focus on positive initiatives. Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn in the attack, co-founded the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. This initiative encourages families of 9/11 plane victims to come together in unity and give back to others in honor of the fallen, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of tragedy.