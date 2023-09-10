There are concerns that the initial Abrams tank training may not have adequately prepared the personnel.

The United States Army has prolonged the Abrams tank training program for Ukrainian personnel, experiencing a delay in its scheduled completion.

According to an article published by Bulgaria Military, the United States Army has extended an Abrams tank training program to teach Ukrainian personnel how to operate M1A1 Abrams tanks, with a delay in its completion. There are concerns that the initial Abrams tank training may not have been sufficient. This delay is linked to Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russian posts, resulting in significant damage to Western-funded armored vehicles.

Video evidence shows damage to German Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, U.S.-supplied Bradley infantry vehicles, and the first loss of the UK’s Challenger 2 Abrams tank training tanks in the conflict. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of Western armor.

Leopard 2A6 and Challenger 2 Abrams tank training tanks, despite their reputation, have shown vulnerability to anti-tank missiles in previous conflicts.

The delay in delivering Abrams tanks may be a strategic move to avoid damage during the ongoing conflict and protect the reputation of the Abrams class and the American defense industry.

According to an article published by The Drive, initially, the U.S. hesitated to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to concerns about potential losses in Abrams tank training. Pressure from Washington led to the dispatch of Leopard 2 Abrams tank training tanks from Germany and other European countries.

Russian forces have successfully targeted Western armor, including Abrams tank training, with anti-tank missiles, including Kornet missiles and Vikhr-1 air-to-ground missiles, leading to the need for increased production of Russian tanks and helicopters.

The Russian Defense Ministry is expanding production and modernizing older vehicle models like the T-62Ms to support infantry roles in response to the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the influx of Western Abrams tank training vehicles to the Ukrainian Army.