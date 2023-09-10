Atlanta Apartment Investors Faces Foreclosure Crisis as Virginia Highlands Complex Sold for $65 Million

An Atlanta apartment investors property, Virginia Highlands Apartment Homes, situated at 609 Virginia Avenue, entered foreclosure when a subsidiary of MSC Investment & Management LLC failed to meet loan obligations.

A prominent Atlanta apartment investors, renowned for their expertise in purchasing and renovating properties, is encountering significant financial difficulties.

According to an article published by The Real Deal, the Atlanta apartment investors, known for specializing in buying and flipping properties, is facing financial challenges. One of their apartment complexes, Virginia Highlands Apartment Homes, located at 609 Virginia Avenue, fell into foreclosure after a subsidiary of MSC Investment & Management LLC defaulted on a loan.

The lender, H.I.G. Realty Financing, acquired the property through foreclosure for $65 million, with no other bidders. Atlanta apartment investors MSC had purchased the complex just a year prior for $81 million.

Another property owned by Atlanta apartment investors, an MSC subsidiary, Celebration At Sandy Springs at 7000 Roswell Road, was also at risk of foreclosure, but the sale was postponed. The reasons for this delay and the status of MSC’s $47.5 million loan with Orec Structured Finance Co., set to mature in January, remain undisclosed.

Atlanta apartment investors are closely monitoring the situation to assess potential outcomes. Both loans for these properties had relatively short terms of about three years and carried variable interest rates exceeding 70 percent of the purchase price.

Typically, long-term Atlanta apartment investors borrow around 50 percent of the acquisition cost.

According to an article published by the Flipboard, this development marks a departure from the relative stability seen in the Atlanta apartment market amid a wave of foreclosures in office buildings and hotels. However, despite these challenges, Atlanta apartment investors remain resilient, seeking opportunities for growth and stability.

Atlanta apartment investors MSC’s loan defaults could be an early indicator of challenges ahead, especially as interest rates rise. These property acquisitions were made prior to the Federal Reserve’s series of 11 interest rate hikes since March 2022, aimed at curbing inflation.

The Atlanta rental market, which experienced significant rent hikes in 2021 due to COVID-19, has recently cooled off. Rent growth slowed to just 1.3 percent in 2022, a stark drop from the nearly 18 percent increase the previous year.

Additionally, occupancy rates have slightly declined in recent months, according to real estate services firm Berkadia.