New Owner of Commanders Takes a Stand Against Controversial Name

The Washington Commanders’ ongoing debate and decision-making process regarding their team. The transition of the franchise is now undergoing under new owner of Commanders and their potential return to their old, controversial name.

Name Change Controversy and New Owner of Commanders

As indicated in the article of Sports Illustrated, the Washington Commanders find themselves in the midst of a significant transformation as they adapt to new ownership following Daniel Snyder’s controversial tenure. On July 21, Snyder officially sold the team and with the new owner of Commanders, prompting a critical question to surface: What will be the franchise’s next name, sticking with “Commanders,” or returning to their previous, contentious title?

There are individuals advocating for the revival of the team’s former name, which was widely criticized for its derogatory implications towards Native Americans. In response to these calls, the team’s fresh owner, Josh Harris, has taken a resolute stance against reverting to the old name.

Harris, with strong connections to the D.C. area, acknowledges the nostalgia tied to the previous name while also recognizing the hurt it inflicted upon a segment of the fan base. He underscores the unifying role of sports and emphasizes the importance of avoiding distractions. Harris remarked, “I believed it was crucial to put an end to this conversation.”

Washington Commanders’ Path to a New Identity

Based on the 7 News WSPA, the journey towards a new identity for the franchise commenced in 2020 when it shed its old name. For two seasons, they operated under the straightforward title “Washington Football Team.” Then, in 2022, they unveiled the Commanders’ name and logo, signifying a fresh start. Regrettably, their performance in their inaugural season as the Commanders fell short, concluding with an 8–8–1 record and a last-place finish in the NFC East.

The Commanders strive to redefine themselves, both on and off the field, the debate regarding their name remains a contentious issue. While some long for the past, the new owner of Commanders remains steadfast in his commitment to progressing with a name that symbolizes unity and respect for all, steering clear of the controversies that tarnished the franchise’s history.