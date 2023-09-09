15 Year Old Juvenile Faces Murder Charges After Tragic Collision in Hardin County

A tragic collision that occurred in Hardin County, on the circumstances surrounding the incident, including a high-speed police pursuit initiated by the driver, who happened to be a 15 year old juvenile.

15 Year Old Driver’s Tragic Collision Claims Life of 20-Year-Old in Hardin County

WBKO News – Early this morning, tragedy struck in Hardin County as Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers responded to a fatal collision in Vine Grove. The incident began when the Elizabethtown Police Department requested assistance at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley View Drive. What started as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a devastating accident.

According to preliminary reports, the incident unfolded when an Elizabethtown Police Officer attempted to pull over a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding on North Dixie, near Baptist Health Hardin. Instead of complying, the vehicle’s driver decided to evade the authorities, leading to a high-speed pursuit. The chase continued on North Dixie and eventually onto Joe Prather Parkway before coming to a tragic end at the intersection of Highland Ave and Valley View Drive in Vine Grove.

Heartbreakingly, the driver responsible for the reckless actions turned out to be a 15 year old male juvenile. The collision claimed the life of a 20-year-old passenger identified as Jamari Whitfield from Radcliff, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

15 Year Old Driver in Fatal Collision Faces Murder Charges After Hospital Release

According to the article of WHAS 11, the 15 year old driver was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by Hardin County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following his release from the hospital, the 15 year old juvenile was taken into custody and subsequently charged with murder.