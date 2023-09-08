$2,000 Reward for Information on Erika Gerardo’s Murder in West Phoenix Department Store

The investigation into the murder of Erika Gerardo and the efforts by Silent Witness to gather details and offer a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Silent Witness Offers $2,000 Reward for Information in Erika Gerardo Murder Case

Arizona’s Family – The quiet streets of west Phoenix were shaken earlier this week when 37-year-old Erika Gerardo was found lifeless behind a department store. It was a seemingly ordinary Monday afternoon when the Phoenix police received a distressing call just after 3 p.m. The location: a shopping center nestled near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Upon arrival, officers were confronted with a heartbreaking scene. Erika Gerardo lay motionless, bearing the unmistakable marks of trauma. The bustling shopping center had been the backdrop to a heinous crime, one that had claimed the life of an innocent woman.

Silent Witness, a beacon of hope in times of darkness, is stepping in to help bring justice to Erika and her grieving family. They have announced a reward for information of up to $2,000 that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator responsible for this senseless act. It is a call to the community, a plea for assistance in solving this disturbing puzzle.

Community Urged to Assist Silent Witness and Offers Reward for Information

As investigators delve into the details of Erika’s tragic end, they believe that the fateful incident occurred between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. that very Monday.

Based on the article of 12 News, as detectives investigates the tragic passing of 37-year-old Erika Gerardo, the county medical examiner will unravel the exact details of her injuries. In this time of uncertainty and sorrow, the community is urged to lend a helping hand by reaching out to Silent Witness with any information that could shed light on this devastating incident.