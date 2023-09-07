Record Breaking Heat Wave Engulfs NYC, Washington DC This Wednesday

NYC, Washington DC will experience record breaking heat wave this Wednesday.

Forecasters urged people expecting to spend time outdoors to drink water and to refrain from vigorous exertion as a record breaking heat wave continued to engulf parts of the country on Wednesday.

The mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the United areas will continue to experience record breaking heat wave through Friday and Texas and neighboring areas will continue to experience record breaking heat wave over the weekend.

In addition to east and west Texas, northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas, the EPA issued a heat advisory due to the record breaking heat wave that is expected to affect more than 90 million people in the key northeastern population centers of Washington, DC, Boston and upstate New York.

READ ALSO: Police Are Looking For The Suspect Of The Car Crash That Opens Lanes On I-5 NB Near Lynnwood After Incident

In addition, it requested excessive heat watches and warnings for southeast California and southern Arizona including Phoenix due to the record breaking heat wave, where this weekend’s highs are forecast to reach 110 degrees and above.

These regions are along the borders of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The number of days with record breaking heat wave temperatures of 100 degrees or above since June in San Antonio, Texas, reached a record high on Wednesday.

Schools in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast have already closed this week due to record breaking heat wave temperatures that are up to 10 degrees above average or sent children home early.

One high school in Massachusetts changed the time of football workouts to 5:30 a.m. as a means of avoiding the record breaking heat wave.

Several state school systems, including Framingham Public Schools, where all Thursday afternoon and evening events were canceled, also announced that they would close their doors early or completely on Thursday due to the record breaking heat wave.

READ ALSO: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers Arrested 12 Individuals And Confiscated 15 Illegal Firearms On Various Charges Over The Labor Day Weekend