Most Dangerous Places In New Orleans | The Battle for Safety

Discover some of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

In the same level as Miami and Nashville, New Orleans is known for having one of the best nightlife and party scenes in the South. In this piece,we’ll explore the city’s crime statistics and some of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

According to statistics, New Orleans is a rather dangerous city, with the exception of a few tourist areas.

5,864 incidences of crime are reported for every 100,000 individuals which is 150% more than the national average.

A resident’s likelihood of becoming a victim of any crime is 1 in 18.

With an average of approximately 150 murders each year from 2014 through 2022,violent crime in New Orleans is likewise fairly high.

Read on to discover some of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

READ ALSO: Alleged Scandal Sparks Protest Over Cancer Hospital Drug Theft

The most dangerous places in New Orleans

Central City

One of the most dangerous places in New Orleans is Central City.

With a 13,000 population,it has a crime rate that is 420% greater than the national average making it as one of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

With gang activity and the drug trade as major contributors, violent crime is at an all time high.Central City is situated directly above the New Orleans Central Business area, near the lower end of Uptown.

Saint Roch

With a population of 6,398 people, Saint Roch has a 365% higher crime rate than the national average making it as one of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

Murders, robberies, and assaults are among the many violent crimes that are prevalent in Saint Roch.

Property crime is considerably more prevalent, with car thefts and break-ins being the most frequent types.

Sixth Ward

With a population of 10,552 and a crime rate of 10,995 per 100,000, the Seventh Ward has a crime rate that is 369% greater than the national average making it as one of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

The likelihood that a resident may experience any form of crime is one in ten.

Saint Claude

Saint Claude is also considered as one of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

With a population of 6,562 and a crime rate of 11,087 per 100,000, Saint Claude is 373% more violent than the typical American city and 215% more violent than the average Louisianan city making it as one of the most dangerous places in New Orleans.

Saint Claude experiences several shootings, many of which are caused by gang conflict and drug use.

READ ALSO: Astronomers Are Baffled To Black Holes Mysteriously Burp Up Fragments Of Stars They Destroyed Years Earlier