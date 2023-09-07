Denver Broncos Pin Their Hopes on Super Bowl-Winning Coach Broncos Sean Payton to Revive Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos Sean Payton outlook for the 2023 NFL season following their acquisition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton and his statement to Russell Wilson to stop kissing babies.

Broncos Sean Payton’s Quest to Resurrect Russell Wilson’s Career in 2023

CBS Sports – The Denver Broncos are heading into the 2023 NFL season with renewed optimism following a high-profile trade that brought Super Bowl-winning head coach Broncos Sean Payton on board. Payton faces the daunting task of revitalizing the career of quarterback Russell Wilson, who experienced a lackluster 2022 season, marking the lowest point in his NFL journey.

Last offseason, the Broncos made a significant move by acquiring Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a substantial package, including multiple draft picks and three players. However, Wilson’s arrival didn’t immediately translate into improved offensive performance for Denver.

In the 2022 season, Wilson posted a disappointing 4-11 record and recorded career lows in key statistics, including completion percentage (60.5%), passing touchdowns (16), and passer rating (84.4). The question now is how coach of Broncos Sean Payton plans to guide Wilson back to his former glory.

The Broncos Sean Payton Coach Effect on the Denver Broncos and His Statement to Russell Wilson

In a recent ESPN article, Broncos Sean Payton shared some candid advice with Wilson, urging him to shift his focus away from what Payton referred to as “Russell Inc.” Payton’s unconventional counsel included a humorous plea for Wilson to “stop kissing all the babies” and reminded him that he isn’t running for public office.

Wilson’s approach as Denver’s starting quarterback in his inaugural season with the team raised eyebrows. According to The Athletic, Wilson established an extensive support staff independent of the team’s employees and occupied a workspace on a player-restricted floor. His setup included an “open-door policy,” resembling that of a coach rather than a player.

With Sean Payton at the helm, expectations are high for a transformation in the Broncos’ quarterback situation. Payton boasts a stellar track record of maximizing the potential of his quarterbacks, exemplified by his success with Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, and Teddy Bridgewater in previous coaching roles.