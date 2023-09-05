Discover The Most Dangerous Places In Denver: The Reality Inside The Mile High City

Let’s unfold some of the most dangerous places in Denver.

Denver, the state capital of Colorado, is a historic American metropolis. It is known for its wide range of elite breweries, world class museums and historical attractions. Denver has a darker side as well, ranking among the states with the highest risk of violent crime in America. But don’t think that the state as a whole is a haven for illegal activity. Continue reading to learn more about the most dangerous places in Denver.

The Mile High City is a vibrant, forward-thinking metropolis with a lot to offer in terms of art, food, culture, and legal narcotics, and as a result, the influx of new residents continues to grow with each passing year.

Living and working in a city that is always changing might be exciting, but growth and change can sometimes have unfavorable effects, leaving many to worry if Denver is safe.

Despite the fact that our city is generally secure, there are certain most dangerous places in Denver due to the city’s growing population and rising crime rates.

Discover some of the most dangerous places in Denver below based on the volume of crimes and crime density per square mile by reading on.

Most dangerous places in Denver, Colorado

Lincoln Park

Along with being one of Denver’s oldest neighborhoods, Lincoln Park also has higher crime and poverty rates than the city and national average rates making it as one of the most dangerous places in Denver.

Lincoln Park had 430 reported crimes per square mile as of May 2015, and you can bet that number had more than doubled by the end of the year.

However, Lincoln Park has some positive aspects, such as some incredible graffiti.

Civic Center

Ironically, one of the most dangerous places in Denver is now a component of Mayor Robert W. Speer’s City Beautiful civic renovation initiative started in the early 1900s.

Although Civic Center continues to be a magnificent cultural hub, it is also well recognized for being the preferred place of the city’s thieves, vagrants, drug and alcohol users, and other undesirables.

With a crime density of 4,750 crimes per square mile, there were 1,444 documented offenses in just one year making it as one of the most dangerous places in Denver.

East Colfax

East Colfax has a reputation for being one of the most dangerous places in Denver to avoid, which hasn’t gone unnoticed, rather than being known for having the longest continuous street in America.

Colfax was previously referred to as the longest and wickedest street in America by Playboy magazine, and if you’ve ever driven through the East neighborhood at night, you can attest to the truth of that claim.

Although East Colfax is one of the city’s emerging districts, it is also well-known for its prostitution and drug use.

A crime density of 1,709 crimes per square mile was recorded in 2015, when there were 1,827 reported offenses making it as one of the most dangerous places in Denver.

