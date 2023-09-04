It implies Joe Biden’s potential involvement in illicit activities tied to Hunter Biden’s business, raising impeachment concerns over bribery and treason.

The passage condemns President Joe Biden for his alleged lack of transparency concerning his awareness of his son Hunter Biden’s business activities.

According to an article published by the New York Post, the passage criticizes President Joe Biden for alleged dishonesty regarding his knowledge of his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings and suggests that the media has been complicit in misleading the public. It also implies that Joe Biden may have been involved in illicit activities related to Hunter Biden’s business and suggests that he could face impeachment for bribery and treason.

The author claims that the media failed to report the truth about Hunter Biden’s business associates, his laptop, and Joe Biden’s use of pseudonyms in communication with Hunter Biden’s business.

They also accuse the media of ignoring claims by Ukrainians and former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin regarding Joe Biden’s actions in Ukraine.

The passage concludes by questioning whether the media will confront the truth, suggesting that they may only do so if Hunter Biden’s business health deteriorates to the point where he becomes expendable.

The author expresses cynicism towards the media, citing their handling of previous stories like “Russian collusion” and the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. They accuse the media of bias and suggest that they never apologize for their mistakes or misleading reporting about Hunter Biden’s business.

In summary, the passage alleges dishonesty on the part of President Joe Biden regarding his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, criticizes the media for failing to report the truth about Hunter Biden’s business, and questions whether the media will ever acknowledge their mistakes.

READ ALSO: Two Inmates in Dallas County Jail Died Amid Capacity Concerns