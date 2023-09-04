$900,000 TGI Friday’s Settlement: See If You Are Eligible To Claim The Free Money

Claims against TGI Friday’s that the company misled customers about the boxes of mozzarella sticks have been settled.

The manufacturer of the frozen Mozzarella Sticks Snacks from TGI Friday’s has agreed to pay $900,000 as compensation for deceptive advertising.

Beyond its restaurants,the well known TGI Friday’s brand also sells a range of well liked frozen food items at supermarkets all throughout the entire country.

TGI Friday’s has agreed to a $900000 settlement following the allegations that it misled customers.

TGI Friday’s brand on some of its TGI Friday’s grocery store product packaging claimed that it contained real mozzarella cheese when it did not,stated Top Class Actions.

The Illinois Consumer Fraud Act was violated by TGI Friday’s.

Consumers who were victims of this deceptive advertising of TGI Friday’s may be eligible for compensation.

You might be qualified to receive a portion of the settlement if you bought frozen mozzarella sticks from TGI Friday’s between January 1, 2017 and July 31, 2022.

You have until Monday,September 25 to submit a claim form to TGI Friday’s through online in order to indicate your eligibility.

You must include personal information, the quantity of TGI Friday’s products purchased and the name of the store where they were purchased on the form.

Additionally, you must affirm under penalty of perjury that the information provided is true to the best of your knowledge.

