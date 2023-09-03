The Rally Of “The Rent is Too Damn High” Coalition Will Be Held At The Michigan State Capitol On September 5

“The Rent is Too Damn High” protest is scheduled to happen on September 5.

On September 5, a statewide alliance called “The Rent is Too Damn High” will converge on the Michigan State Capitol to protest the state’s rising housing expenses.

The coalition’s publicity coordinator, Lindsey Barchard, reported that by early August, probably over 600 people had committed to taking part in the protest of The Rent is Too Damn High at the capitol.

Supporters, landlords, tenants and local and statewide groups will join the Rent is Too Damn High Coalition.

They intend to make four main demands known to Michigan’s legislative authorities during The Rent is Too Damn High rally. In the forthcoming state budget, $4 billion will be set aside for social housing.

At noon, the Rent is Too Damn High event will begin with introductory remarks on the capital states before moving inside the capitol building for the protest.

The Rent is Too Damn High event on September 5 will have a DJ, singing and dancing, spoken word poetry, numerous speakers, and a space where attendees may share their own housing-related experiences.

According to Lindsey Barchard, the Rent is Too Damn High protest will increase public awareness of the housing problem in the state and put pressure on lawmakers to act.

The new legislative session for the state will begin on September 5, which is why that date was picked for the Rent is Too Damn High protest.

The Rent is Too Damn High coalition seeks money for social housing in order to expand a publicly funded housing choice that is always inexpensive and is still democratically controlled by cooperative and non-profit organizations.

