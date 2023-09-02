Repeat Offender: Prior Convictions Haunt Suspect in Oconee County Kidnapping Case

Lockridge, a repeat offender, was responsible for these heinous acts.

According to an article published by WIS News, a man named Thomas Gregory Lockridge Jr., a repeat offender, is facing a bond hearing in Oconee County following a disturbing kidnapping incident. The case began when a woman approached a deputy at a hospital, revealing that she had endured a harrowing ordeal at the hands of the repeat offender, Lockridge.

She disclosed that between August 18 and August 21, she had been physically assaulted and held against her will at a residence on Rocky Knoll Road by the repeat offender, Lockridge.

The investigation uncovered horrifying details of the abuse the woman suffered, including a fractured sternum resulting from Lockridge’s, a repeat offender, violent beatings, and stomping on her chest.

The repeat offender also deprived her of her clothes to prevent her from leaving and took away her cell phone, ensuring she couldn’t seek help.

According to an article published by WSPA 7 News, it wasn’t until August 21 that the woman managed to escape the house and seek medical attention a week later. Subsequently, arrest warrants were issued for the repeat offender Lockridge, and he was apprehended on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence – high and aggravated.

Each charge carries a $250,000 bond. The repeat offender is currently incarcerated in the Oconee County Detention Center.

Additionally, it was revealed that Lockridge, a repeat offender, has two prior domestic violence convictions within the last decade. The investigation into this distressing incident is ongoing, as authorities work to ensure justice is served.