2023 Disc Golf World Championship Return to Smugglers’ Vermont Notch Ski Resort

The return of the 2023 Disc Golf World Championships to Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort and the excitement surrounding this prestigious event.

2023 Disc Golf World Championship Underway

Golf Week, USA Today – Excitement is in the air as the 2023 Disc Golf World Championships make a triumphant return to Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort, located just outside Burlington, Vermont. The resort’s renowned Brewster Ridge and Fox Run disc golf courses, ranked fourth and seventh in the world respectively, are once again set to host this prestigious event. The championship previously graced the resort in 2018, and now, 300 of the world’s finest disc golfers are gearing up to take on these top-tier courses.

Nick Hover, Director of Operations for the Smugglers’ Notch Disc Golf and Outdoor Center, highlighted the international flavor of the 2023 Disc Golf World Championship. Players from across the globe, including regions as diverse as Scandinavia and Japan, are prepared to showcase their skills and compete for the coveted title of World Champion in the 2023 Disc Golf World Championship.

With both men’s and women’s divisions in play, a total of 300 competitors – 216 men and 84 women – are vying for glory in the championship. The event commenced on Wednesday, featuring daily rounds until Sunday. Following four preliminary rounds, the top 40% of participants will advance to the final round on Sunday. This championship boasts a significant purse of $275,000, the second-largest in disc golf history, thanks to sponsorship from L.L. Bean.

Prizes and Thrills Await at 2023 Disc Golf World Championship

According to Yahoo Sports, the victor of the men’s division will take home $32,000, while the winner of the women’s division will receive $16,000 in the 2023 Disc Golf World Championship. Even those making it to the final round will secure winnings, with amounts starting at $500.

The event, with general admission and VIP options, promises a vibrant atmosphere. Special VIP tickets rapidly sold out, underlining the event’s popularity. Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort anticipates welcoming around 3,000 spectators for each of the final two rounds on the weekend, generating a buzz akin to the resort’s busiest ski days.