Rapid Intensification Expected With Idalia, Threatens To Become A Major Hurricane Before Its Landfall In Florida

According to Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science at the University of Miami, Idalia is expected to undergo a rapid intensification today through tomorrow, meaning it could transform from a tropical storm to a very dangerous hurricane within the next few days.

McNoldy made this statement in a Monday morning post on X, the platform that replaced Twitter.

Storms can increase more quickly by the process of rapid intensification.

A tropical cyclone whether a hurricane or a tropical storm is often considered to have seen a rapid intensification when its speed has increased by at least 35 mph in less than 24 hours.

According to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, a tropical storm or hurricane experiences rapid intensification when it comes into contact with an environment that is particularly favorable.

The National Hurricane Center stated in its 11 a.m. forecast discussion for Idalia that a steady rapid intensification is likely to start on Tuesday as Idalia travels through the warm waters of the eastern Gulf and the upper-level environment strengthens.

