Last Minute Labor Day Weekend Trips: Find Deals On Flights From Milwaukee

Check out these flight deals for your last minute Labor Day weekend trips.

As Labor Day symbolizes the end of summer, the long weekend is also one of the last chances for a short getaway in pleasant weather. However, last-minute flights for last minute Labor Day weekend trips can be pricey.

A few reasonably priced roundtrips are still available from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport over your last minute Labor Day weekend trips.

So here are five locations you can still visit for $300 or less if you’re in the mood for an unplanned but budget break in your last minute Labor Day weekend trips.

Note: The following information is provided as of Monday at 1 pm and is subject to change. Baggage charges are not included in the costs.

Denver

Given that Frontier Airlines provides nonstop service into the Mile High City, Denver is by far the most affordable and practical option on this list for your last minute Labor Day weekend trips.

Flight: Frontier

Date: Friday through Monday

Cost: $148

Time Travel: 2 hours and 43 minutes total (nonstop)

Houston

Houston, the largest city in Texas and the fourth-largest city overall, is a popular tourist destination for a last minute Labor Day weekend trips because it has amazing sports, arts, and food.

Flight: United

Date: Friday through Monday

Cost: $294

Time Travel: 6 hours and 2 minutes total (1 hour layover in Denver)

Orlando

Orlando, the location of Disney World, is well-served by low-cost flights, making it a more cost-effective choice. Beyond Disney, the city’s numerous cultural attractions make it a fantastic vacation spot for last minute Labor Day weekend trips.

Flight: Frontier/Spirit

Date: Friday to Monday

Cost: $273/$301

Time Travel: 15 hours and 30 minutes total (9 hours spent resting in Denver) on Frontier; 2 hours and 37 minutes total (nonstop) on Spirit

San Francisco

A flight to San Francisco can frequently cost more than $500, making it the best deal on this list. However, a Frontier option significantly reduces the cost of visiting the city for your last minute Labor Day weekend trips.

Flight: Frontier

Date: Friday to Monday

Cost: $217

Time Travel: 14 hours, 12 minutes total (8 hours and 45 minutes layover in Denver)

Tampa

Beach time is always a nice vacation for your last minute Labor Day weekend trips, and a brief journey to Tampa can provide as much, however, it should be noted that this aircraft includes a long layover.

Flight: Frontier

Date: Friday to Monday

Cost: $279

Time Travel: 17 hours and 37 minutes (11 hours layover in Denver)

