Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Received Threatening Voicemails, Suspect Sentenced To Prison

The man who threatened to kill Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene through voicemails was sentenced to prison.

51-year-old Joseph Morelli was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Syracuse after pleading guilty in February in making seven threatening calls to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Washington DC office on March 3 & 4 of 2022 according to The Post Standard of Syracuse.

A month later Morelli was charged with three counts of sending threatening messages across state lines.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was not named in the press release but was mentioned in a number of news articles.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that threats made against liberal MPs drew significantly more media attention.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is suing Morelli $66632 in damages to cover the cost of stepping up security at her home as a result of Morelli’s threats.

District Judge Brenda K. Sannes postponed making a ruling regarding restitution.

